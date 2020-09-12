Permian's Black Magic ready for Christmas show

It's beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas -- that will certainly be the case this weekend.

ODESSA, Texas — It's beginning to look and sound a lot like Christmas -- especially this weekend. The annual Black Magic Christmas show is on and they're ready to help get you into the Christmas spirit.

There are two opportunities for you and the family to attend and enjoy. The first show is set for Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 pm. The second is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at 5:30 pm. Both shows will be held at Crossroads Fellowship off of Hwy 191 in Odessa.

Black Magic is a pop vocal and instrumental ensemble with a focus on performance. The group has two major performances each year, the Christmas show is one of them.

Parents say if your spirit needs a little lifting this year, come to the show!