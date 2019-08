ODESSA, Texas — Black Cat Tattoo Company in Odessa will be giving away free backpacks to those in need.

The giveaway will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on August 16.

The backpacks will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. No backpacks will be held.

Adults who will be attending without a child will be limited to one backpack.

Black Cat Tattoo Company That time of year again, THIS FRIDAY!

