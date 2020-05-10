Big Spring musicians bring joy to nursing home residents

Over the weekend in Big Spring, residents at the Parkview Nursing Home were treated to a special performance by Tylor Brandon.

BIG SPRING, Texas — At a time when many who live in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are isolated due to COVID-19, bringing people together is more important than ever.

Residents were able to sit on the porch of the home while two musicians serenaded them with songs like "Amarillo by Morning" by George Strait from the curb.

The performance drew a bit of a crowd, with cars slowing down to take in the music or show their support with signs and balloons.

Some of the nursing home residents got up and danced with the fiddle accompanying Brandon.

Videos of the performance have racked up hundreds of reactions and shares on Facebook.

Unfortunately the musicians did get a citation from police, but the organizers say it was completely worth it to see the smiles on the residents' faces.

