BIG SPRING, Texas — If you have been wanting to get rid of that old couch or broken table, now is your chance.

This year Big Spring will introduce the Large Item/Bulk Item Pickup Program to its residents who want to get rid of their old or bulky items.

The program is free for anyone who is interested.

All you have to do is neatly place your items on the curb at 7 a.m. on the day of your district's scheduled pick up and your items will be picked up with no hassle or worries to you.

For questions about the Pickup program, you can call 432-264-2501 or click here for more information.