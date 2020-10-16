Big Brothers Big Sisters brings back community program

In the school-based program, matches can only meet in school for one hour each weak, but the community-based program allows the pairs to meet up on their own.

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin is bringing back its community-based program.

The organization matches each child with a volunteer based on common interests and personalities.

All of the services are free and the matches are supervised by professional staff and mentoring specialists.

If you are interested in learning more about the program you can click or tap here. To enroll your child or become a volunteer you can call the main office at 432-687-0195.

Match Monday! Katheleen Chaney and her Little Sister Rosie are an awesome match. Over the past four years, they have... Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin on Monday, October 12, 2020