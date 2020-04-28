ALPINE, Texas — The Big Bend Livestock Show Association is seeking input for potential future rule changes from association members prior to a May 1 deadline, as evolving state regulations governing social gatherings create an uncertain future for the event.

The 76th Big Bend Livestock Show took place from January 9-11, leaving show committee members to begin preparation for next year's event.

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent regulations aimed at safely reopening the Texas economy have meant that gatherings like the livestock show could be forced to significantly alter their traditional event structure for their 77th show, which would take place in January 2021.

Adding to the uncertainty, the show committee's rules state that any further rule changes must be made before May 1 of 2020, forcing organizers to plan nearly one year ahead.

In a Facebook post made by the association, members were asked to take a look at the current rules and submit any updates they feel might be necessary.

Big Bend Livestock Show Association

Responses from committee members will be needed by noon on April 29. The following day, committee chairs, officers, and advisors will discuss the submissions, gather votes, and change the rules accordingly in a Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would not be renewing the Texas stay-at-home order on Monday, stating "it's time to set a new course. A course that responsibly opens business in Texas. We will open in a way that uses safe standards."

RELATED: Texas 'stay home' order will expire April 30, Gov. Abbott says

Restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums, libraries, and retail stores are permitted to open on May 1 but must maintain social distancing and can only open up to 25% occupancy.

Large gatherings such as the Big Bend Livestock Show would still be banned under the currently announced regulations.

RELATED: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceled amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: How Gov. Abbott's executive order will impact local businesses