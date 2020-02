MIDLAND, Texas β€” Mardi Golf - Beads & Birdies golf tournament is on February 24.

The tournament will be held at Hogan Park Golf Course.

A portion of the proceeds to benefit Reflection Ministries and the fight against human trafficking in the Permian Basin.

There will be multiple contests, prizes, goody bags, raffle items, and auctions.

For more information and register visit mardigolf.com