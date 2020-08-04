ODESSA, Texas — Basin PBS is working to transform how West Texans see art.

A new documentary, "IN SPIRE" will be debuting on Basin PBS at 7 p.m. on April 28.

The documentary covers the transformation of public art in Odessa, focused on the Odessa Spire.

The old but iconic Cloth World sign on 8th and Maple in Odessa was recently unveiled after a year-long restoration project

Odessa Arts and Matt Rist produced the show locally, and the show was funded by the Bryant Family Foundation.

