MIDLAND, Texas — Make your way to Basin PBS for a two-hour holiday event 'Yuletide in the Basin'. This spectacular holiday special is filled with live music, holiday magic, drinks plus PBS goodies.

Yuletide in the Basin takes place on December 16th, 7-9 p.m. Purchase various ticket packages starting at $50 through Eventbrite.

More information and RSVP at the link below