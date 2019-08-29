ODESSA, Texas — Ready to be fit for the fall? Then it's time to sign up for the 30 for 30 fitness challenge from Odessa College.

Each year in the fall, Odessa College challenges the public to get up and get moving for 30 minutes every day for 30 days during the month of September.

This year's challenge will begin Sept. 1 and is open to anyone, anywhere

Registration is free and prizes will be up for grabs including the grand prize of an eight-day, seven-night cruise on the Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas to Cozumel, Mexico, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and Falmouth, Jamaica!

For more information visit www.wranglersports.com/30for30.