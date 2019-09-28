MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas Tattz & Fadez will host the 5th annual Tattoo and Barber Expo at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 arena trail, from Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 6.

The event boasts over 100 tattoo artist and barbers from all around the United State and a live DJ.

This expo will be open to all ages. The kid zone will be complete with face painting, a haunted booth, and 18 bikes, 6 a day, given out during the expo the courtesy of GT Carrasco Flooring,

For more details message Henry Carrasco at (432)-208-1828.

