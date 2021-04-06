Artists team up for 55th West Texas Jazz Party

ODESSA, Texas — The 55th West Texas Jazz Party has returned to Odessa.
This year's event runs June 3-5 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.
Friday's event is a collaboration with Downtown Odessa's Hot Summer Nights series.
Tickets start at $25 for one show, through teachers receive a discount and students can get in for free with a student ID. There is also a patron ticket for $200 that includes all shows and an after party with the musicians.
2021's event will feature 20 different musicians across the three days of performances.
For more information on the event including showtimes or to purchase tickets, you can visit the West Texas Jazz Society website.