Artists team up for 55th West Texas Jazz Party

ODESSA, Texas — The 55th West Texas Jazz Party has returned to Odessa.

This year's event runs June 3-5 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Friday's event is a collaboration with Downtown Odessa's Hot Summer Nights series.

Tickets start at $25 for one show, through teachers receive a discount and students can get in for free with a student ID. There is also a patron ticket for $200 that includes all shows and an after party with the musicians.

2021's event will feature 20 different musicians across the three days of performances.