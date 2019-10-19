ODESSA, Texas — A special group of West Texans hit the pavement early Saturday morning for a great cause.
The 5th annual Buddy Walk, hosted by the Permian Basin Chapter of 21 Dreams Down Syndrome Association.
Seven teams honoring a child with down syndrome walked around the mission fitness campus.
Organizers say they host the walk every year to raise awareness that people living with an extra chromosome can live a life without limits.
RELATED: Facebook post encourages blue Halloween buckets to raise autism awareness
RELATED: WATCH: Boyfriend's homecoming proposal for girlfriend with Down syndrome