PECOS, Texas — The West of the Pecos Rodeo is returning to the city of Pecos from June 26 to June 29.

The rodeo will feature events like steer wrestling, team roping, a parade, a BBQ and of course bull riding.

General admission tickets for the various events run $10 for adults and $2 for children.

For more information on the rodeo or to purchase tickets you can visit the rodeo's website.