MIDLAND, Texas — Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of worship, titled 'The 100,' Sunday at 7 p.m.

The event will feature Albert Hall, many local worship leaders and singers and a community-wide choir.

While the event is a religious celebration, organizers encourage people from all denominations to attend.

Wagner Noël does currently have COVID-19 protocols in place.