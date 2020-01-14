MIDLAND, Texas — The Wagner Noël will be holding Cinema Under the Stars on January 14.

This month's event will show "The Princess Bride".

Tickets are free and snacks will be available for purchase, including alcoholic beverages.

Doors open at 6 p.m., while trivia will take place at 6:30 p.m. The movie will run from 7 to 9 p.m.

Absolutely Bridal will also be on hand to let brides enjoy watching the movie in a wedding dress.

