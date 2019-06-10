MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is inviting the public to H-E-B for True Texas BBQ from 6:00 - 9:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12.

The fundraiser offers the chance to enjoy all-natural brisket, ribs, turkey, and chicken from H-E-B and give 15% of your total to the PBALC.

Pick up your game day meal while giving back to a great cause by letting the cashier know you are there to support the PBLAC.

The Adult Literacy Program serves over 200 Permian Basin adults each year with services in English Language Learning, Adult Education and Literacy, and Digital Literacy.

Enjoy some great food and make an impact on our student's lives.

Fundraising will be available at both the Midland location (HEB 5407 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79706) and Odessa location (HEB 2501 W University Blvd, Odessa, TX 79764).

