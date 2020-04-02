ODESSA, Texas — If you love TopGolf, Odessa now has the closest thing to it, and you won't even have to go outside.

The Hawthorne Suites has opened a new Topgolf Swing Suite that features a simulated Topgolf experience.

Attendees can use the facility to play golf, hockey, soccer or even dodgeball. The place also features a restaurant with a wide variety of fun.

"I think it's gonna be a lot of fun for people of all ages and it's family friendly," said Trevor Goin, General Manager of Hawthorne Suites.

"I think bringing a new element of entertainment to Odessa, to WTX, you don't have anything like this out here. The fun atmosphere is different and we've got a unique menu too."

The suite, which opened at 1:30 p.m. on February 4, accepts walk-ins but suggests you make a reservation because the list will be long.

For more information on the new facility you can visit the Facebook page.

