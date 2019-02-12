ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be opening a special outdoor ice rink for the holiday season.

The rink is an outdoor ice rink and is located at 500 N. Grant Avenue.

While the rink will open on December 4, a special Opening Ceremony will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 3. The ceremony will feature free skating, hot cocoa and mini funnel cakes from Cliff's Food Wagon as part of the Downtown Odessa Winterfest.

During the holiday season, skaters can visit Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m., the designated public skate time. The other times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. unless rented out privately.

Skating is $10 per person during public skate times, and skate rentals are included in the fee if you don't have any of your own.

Events range from $125 to $200 with a two to five hour minimum rental depending on the day.

The rink will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Years Eve.

For rental inquiries and more information, you can call 432-335-4682 or email acasto@odessa-tx.gov.

