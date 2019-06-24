MIDLAND, Texas — The Tall City Blues Fest is returning to Midland for 2019 with plenty of performers.

This year's festival will take place on July 12-14 in Downtown Midland.

Performers will include The Gabe Stillman Band, Polly O'Keary and the Rhythm Method, and sarah Grace and the Soul.

Additionally, this year the festival is working to make themselves accessible to seniors.

There will be workshops, vendors, a silent art auction and more featured at the event.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, click here.