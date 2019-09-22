ODESSA, Texas — The Great American Steakout presents Grillvengers Steakgame, a superhero-themed cook-off at La Hacienda Event Center Thurs. Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.

This event, benefiting the Permian Basin Rehab Center, will have 19 teams firing up their grills to create a dinner fit for a superhero.

The steak dinner begins at 7 p.m. and the Grill Team Champion and Appetizer Champion will be named shortly after.

Permian Basin Rehab Center

A live auction, raffle and live music will also be available, with prizes such as a Ford Mustang GT V8 Coupe and a a SIG Sauer 1911 and Louis Vuitton Purse, and more.

Music will be provided by Current 9.

