MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest has brought back its annual Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts series.

The series runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. most Sundays in the summer through July 28. These free concerts will take place on the lawn of the historic Turner Mansion.

A variety of bands will be featured, each with local roots.

Attendees to the events are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a cooler.

