MIDLAND, Texas — Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., the George Bush Childhood home will host the second Summer Sundae Sunday of the summer.

They will have free ice cream, half priced tours of the Historical Home, and fun yard games for the family.

The mission of the George W. Bush Childhood Home, Inc. is to express and interpret the history of one of America's great families by telling the story of the Bush Family and the childhood of George W. Bush in Midland, Texas, and celebrating the lives of two presidents, two governors, and two first Ladies