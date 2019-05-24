MIDLAND, Texas — Summer Mummers returns for its 71st season at the historic Yucca Theatre in downtown Midland.

This year's melodrama is " Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don't."

The show kicks off on May 31 and will run every Friday and Saturday through August 31.

For those unfamiliar with the event, Summer Mummers consists of a melodrama show followed by the "All-American Olio" featuring coemdy skits and dancing. Additionally, throwing popcorn at your friends and neighbors is encouraged during the intermissions.

Due to more mature humor being the focus of the show, Summer Mummers is recommended for those 16 and up.

Tickets range from $15 to $25. Drink tokens, mugs, shirts, popcorn and more will also be available for purchase at the venue.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit Midland Community Theatre's website.