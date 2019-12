ODESSA, Texas — A cup of joe, Whataburger and chit chats with your local law enforcement. What more could you want?

Engage in a great opportunity with your community to discuss issues and learn more about each other with your neighborhood officers at Coffee with a Cop.

Hosted by Odessa Police Department and Whataburger on December 18, 6 a.m to 9 a.m at Whataburger 3716 Andrews Hwy, Odessa.