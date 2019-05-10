MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Bookies will host their annual Writer's Workshop from Oct. 12 through Oct. 13, at the Marie Hall Academic Building in Midland College.

The Permian Basin Bookies are a local nonprofit organization that promotes writing and literacy throughout the Permian Basin and West Texas.

Their workshop features various presenters who graciously share their expertise on the writing process and provide information that is pertinent to writers of all ages, abilities, and genres.

RELATED: Read the full memo of Trump's call with Ukraine's president

The event is funded through donations of various local nonprofits including Abell-Hanger, The Rea Charitable Trust, Friends of Libraries and Literacy, etc.

Permian Basin Writers' Workshop Permian Basin Writers' Workshop updated their cover photo.

Bookies' meetings are informal but informative and purposeful.

The group says they typically have a guest speaker with tips on some aspect of writing or publishing.

For more information, visit PBBookies.com

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' prequel title and book cover revealed