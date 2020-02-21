MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Basin Opera is preparing to bring its newest show, "Elixir of Love", to Midland.

"Elixir of Love", also known as "L'elisir d'amore", tells the story of a young man seeking the affection of his love who believes he is too shy and too poor to woo her. Thus he turns to the magical elixir to win her heart.

The opera will be performed at the Yucca Theatre. Shows are at 7 p.m. on February 28 and 2 p.m. on March 1.

Tickets start at $30 and go up to $50. You can purchase them on the Permian Basin Opera website.

