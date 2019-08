ODESSA, Texas — Monday Sept. 2, the Permian Basin of West Texas Central Labor Union will host the 63rd Annual Labor Day Picnic at the Lawndale Community Center, 92nd and Rainbow Street.

The Permian Basin Central Labor Union is hosting this event to celebrate and honor America's working men and women.

Open to the public, the picnic starts at 11:30 a.m. with food, speakers and prizes.