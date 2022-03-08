x
Pecos Cantaloupe Festival returns to Downtown Pecos

The event will feature music, a food show, a children's cantaloupe decorating contest and more.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is celebrating the return of the Pecos Cantaloupe Festival.

This year's event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. on August 6 in Downtown Pecos.

Admission is free and the event will feature a variety of fun activities themed to the town's connection to the fruit.

These include a jalapeño eating contest, a strength contest, cantaloupe decorating, vendors, a livestock show and more.

During the event the Pecos Animal Shelter will be offering $15 microchips. Pets must be on a leash and have proof of a rabies vaccination.

Proceeds from the event will be going toward a patriotic-themed mural in Downtown Pecos.

For more information on the event you can call 432-445-2421 or email engage@pecostx.gov.

We are so excited to be bringing back the Cantaloupe Food Show and the Kids Cantaloupe Decorating Contest! The deadline to register is August 5th. We can’t wait to se what you create!

Posted by West of the Pecos Museum on Friday, July 22, 2022

