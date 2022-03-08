Pecos Cantaloupe Festival returns to Downtown Pecos

The event will feature music, a food show, a children's cantaloupe decorating contest and more.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City is celebrating the return of the Pecos Cantaloupe Festival.

This year's event will run from 5 to 11 p.m. on August 6 in Downtown Pecos.

Admission is free and the event will feature a variety of fun activities themed to the town's connection to the fruit.

These include a jalapeño eating contest, a strength contest, cantaloupe decorating, vendors, a livestock show and more.

During the event the Pecos Animal Shelter will be offering $15 microchips. Pets must be on a leash and have proof of a rabies vaccination.

Proceeds from the event will be going toward a patriotic-themed mural in Downtown Pecos.

For more information on the event you can call 432-445-2421 or email engage@pecostx.gov.