ODESSA, Texas — The Parks Legado Farmers Market has returned for summer 2019.

This year's markets will run 8 a.m. through noon on June 8, July 13, August 10 and September 14.

Featured during the market will be live music, food trucks, art activities and over 70 traditional farmers market vendors.

All of the events will take place in the Parks Legado Town Center.

