MIDLAND, Texas — Beer Garden is hosting a Paint the Pint Night on August 28.

The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

To participate, you can purchase a Blue Moon Draft and you will be able to paint the glass to take home.

If you miss this event, there will be one on September 25 and October 23.

For more information you can visit the Facebook event page.