STANTON, Texas — The City of Staton will host the Old Sorehead Trade Days show October 12 and 13, in downtown Staton.

The event will run on Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Sundays Noon to 5 P.M.

With events held twice a year, the City labelled Old Sorehead Trade Days 'the best little show in West Texas,' if you can call 615 booths and 30,000 visitors little.

This event gathers vendors from all over Texas and the southwest.

If you can imagine it, you can find it at Old Sorehead Trade Days. Woodcrafts, wearable art, hand-poured candles, metal art and many more.

The City also encourages attendees to check out Stanton's local merchants. Antique stores, gift shops, a clothing boutique, restaurants, and many other businesses will be available and ready to serve.

For more information visit www.stantontex.com.

