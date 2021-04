Admission and parking are free, and there will be dozens of vendors, live

STANTON, Texas — Old Sorehead Trade Days is back in Stanton on April 11-12.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, and there will be dozens of vendors, live entertainment, food and more.