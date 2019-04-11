ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Shakespeare Festival is returning to the Globe Theater during the month of November.
The festival will feature two of Shakespeare's most famous plays, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Julius Caesar".
Public performances are November 8 and November 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for the shows are $10 per performance. Students with an ID only pay $5, while Odessa College students and staff get in free with their ID.
For more information on the Odessa Shakespeare Festival or to purchase tickets you can visit the website.
