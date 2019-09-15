MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from the 2018 National Night Out Event.

Residents of Midland and Odessa are preparing for the 2019 National Night Out, an opportunity to get everyone on the block together and meet your neighbors.

By promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, National Night Out encourages neighborhood safety and creates more caring places to live.

While the rest of the country celebrates National Night Out on the first Tuesday in August, most agencies in Texas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.

Local law enforcement and first responders reached out through social media to invite their communities to join.

The Midland Police Department is inviting the public to host their own block parties across the town starting at 5 p.m.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office will hold a Meet-and-Greet Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Midland Horseshoe Arena with the Midland Fire Department where residents can register their block parties.

The Odessa Police Department will host a kickoff event at Music City Mall starting at 6 p.m. so Odessans can meet OPD, Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as Odessa Dispatchers.

Following the kick-off, Odessa Police and OFR will be visiting registered areas to discuss awareness or to answer any questions the public may have.

Police ask neighbors to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend an evening outside with neighbors.

According to police, neighbors knowing neighbors is one of the most effective ways to prevent crime.

What is a Block Party?

Whatever works for you and your neighborhood! The event can be as simple or elaborate as you choose. Many NNO Block Parties are held at churches and community centers, but the most effective parties are held right on your street or in your backyard. The idea behind NNO is to get to know who lives on your street and get neighbors talking to each other and looking out for one another. Apartment communities, entire subdivisions, condo communities, and civic clubs all are invited to participate. Most NNO Block Parties happen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., but you should tailor your party time to meet the needs of your guests. Each registered party is visited by Midland police officers, community leaders, or other emergency personnel. It costs nothing to register and hosting an NNO party doesn't have to break the bank. Get out, meet your neighbors, and take that first step in neighborhood crime prevention!

Where Do I Start?

Find out if there is enough interest in your neighborhood. Going door to door, starting a group email, announcing on Nextdoor, or creating a private Facebook page are all great ways to determine if an NNO celebration is right for your neighborhood!

Get neighbors on board who can help you plan the block party.Your neighborhood should start thinking about activities and food a couple of months, or on shorter notice, a couple weeks ahead. Find out how they can help and what they can supply. Try to involve as many people as possible, and make sure everyone stays in touch with one another.

Plan a few fun and creative activities to help neighbors get to know each other like live music, sidewalk chalk, face painting, bounce houses, piñatas, relay races, or cook-offs. Or simply plan to break the ice by talking about neighborhood crime concerns and creating a neighborhood block contact list.

A party isn’t a party without food! Invite your neighbors to bring a favorite dish, drinks, desserts, etc. Just because you’re planning the event does not mean you need to provide all the food. A block party can serve simple refreshments like guacamole, potato salad, hot dogs, and watermelon.

Invite guests by going door to door, utilizing social media, posting flyers, or making phone calls too. Be sure to give guests an invitation with all details of the celebration. Whatever you do, be sure to include everyone, and give your neighbors plenty of notice.

Have fun!

To register for the Midland Nation Night Out or find more information, visit MidlandTexas.gov.

Odessa Residents visit OdessaPD.com to find the 2019 Registration Form.

