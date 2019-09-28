Midland Quilters Guild Ruby Jubilee is headed to the brand new Bush Convention Center, 105 N Main St, October 4, through October 5.

The event brings a number of events and vendors, from a professional quilt appraiser to a market full of hand-crafted items.

The Jubilee will also hold a Silent Auction and a presentation for Quilts of Valor.

Antique quilts from the private collection of David Arrington will be on display and a raffle will be held for a quilt made by the Guild.

All this in addition to the display of quilts made by members of the community.

