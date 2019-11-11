MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Centennial Library will be opening a new historical exhibit on November 15.

"Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy" is on loan from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The exhibit tells the visual stories of the Americans who answered the 1940 call by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to be "the Arsenal of Democracy" to allies who were fighting in Europe during World War II.

"Manufacturing Victory" is free and open to the public during library hours. It will be open through January 17, 2020.