Midland Gem and Mineral Show holding Outdoor Market

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Gem and Mineral Show will be holding an outdoor market on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will be able to browse wire-wrapped and silver jewelry, polymer clay sculptures, macramé items and more. There will also be geodes cut on site.

The market will take place at the Scharbauer property at 602 S. Main Street.

There is no entry fee for the event.

Masks are optional and social distancing is recommended. Hand sanitizer will be available as well.