MIDLAND, Texas — The Pickwick Players of Midland Community Theatre will be presenting "Newsies the Musical".

"Newsies" tells the story of a group of newsboys who strike against a greedy publisher in New York with the help of a young reporter.

The story is based off of the real life 1899 Newsboys Strike and was originally made into a Disney movie in 1992 starring Christian Bale.

"Newsies" opens July 12 and runs weekends through July 21. Tickets are $10 for children and $34 for non-members.

For more information on the show or to purchase tickets you can click visit MCT's website.