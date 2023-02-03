Midland Community Theatre presents 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

The show is a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's book about the mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka and the five golden tickets he gives away.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will be presenting "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as its opening musical for the 2023 season.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 3-March 4. There will also be a Sunday show on Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

This show is a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's book about the mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka and the five golden tickets he gives away to children around the world. It is recommended for the whole family.