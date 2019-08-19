MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting a variety of back to school events for students.

Classes begin on August 26, and on that Monday students can grab some doughnuts on campus on their way class.

Before that MC will be hosting a back to school pool party at COM Aquatics from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 24. The first 100 students will get a free t-shirt as well.

On August 29, there will be an "MC You at the Movies" event, where students will be able to watch a movie for free at Cinergy.

All of these events are completely free for MC students. To participate you only need to bring your student ID.