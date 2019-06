MIDLAND, Texas — The Mex-Tex Family Fiesta is back for another year on June 14 and 15.

This year's event will take place at the Cimarex Energy Pavilion in Midland.

Featured at the events will be multiple bands including Funky Munky, Jay Perez, Shelly Lares and more.

There will also be a menudo cook off, a cornhole tournament, michelada tasting and a best michelada in West Texas contest.

For more information on the event you can click here.