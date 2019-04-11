ODESSA, Texas — If you're ready to kick off your holiday shopping, Merry Marketplace returns for the 37th year this November.

The event runs from November 8-10 at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa. Each day shopping begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m.

Special events will take place throughout the marketplace, such as Breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

General Admission tickets are $10, while special event tickets run from $5 to $75.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets you can visit the Junior League of Odessa's website.