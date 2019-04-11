ODESSA, Texas — If you're ready to kick off your holiday shopping, Merry Marketplace returns for the 37th year this November.

The event runs from November 8-10 at the Ector County Coliseum in Odessa. Each day shopping begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m.

Special events will take place throughout the marketplace, such as Breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

General Admission tickets are $10, while special event tickets run from $5 to $75.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets you can visit the Junior League of Odessa's website.
37th Annual Merry Marketplace
Causes event in Odessa, TX by Merry Marketplace Odessa on Sunday, November 10 2019 with 208 people interested and 25 people going.
Facebook