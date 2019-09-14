MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Pathways to Success Youth Career Expo is headed to the Midland Horseshoe Arena Wednesday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Permian Basin Workforce Board the Pathways to Success Youth Career Expo is an interactive experience for students to learn about career opportunities with industries and companies in the Permian Basin.

Officials with the expo say the objective is to give students a “one-stop-shop” venue to talk with employers about different occupations within their companies, the type of work involved, and the educational requirements of them.

Thirty-two employers, Odessa College Midland College, Howard College, UTPB, and Western Technical are scheduled to participate.

Fifteen school districts from the Permian Basin are expected to attend, representing approximately 2,100 students and their teachers.

The colleges will be available to talk with students about the education and training available to them so they can achieve the educational requirements for occupations they are interested in.

The Pathways to Success Youth Career Expo hopes to encourage, engage, and educate students about their future career opportunities in the Permian Basin as well as provide the industry with an opportunity to impact their future workforce through one-on-one interaction.

This event is funded through a Texas Workforce Commission Careers in Texas Industry grant.

