The Midland Community Theater presents Frankenstein through October 13 at the Davis Theatre.

Based on the classic novel by Mary Shelley, the story follows a promising young doctor who, grief-stricken by the death of his mother, begins a series of unorthodox experiments and learns the secret to creating life.

With this knowledge, he brings life to The Creature, a large hideous humanoid.

The production began Fri. October 4 and will run through 13 at the Davis Theatre.

A timeless tale of what it means to have humanity, Frankenstein is sure to enthrall audiences as it has for the last two centuries.

Cast:

Betty - Maija Johnson

Norbet - Carl Beery Moore

Duke - Matt Scott

Lin - Caroline Tapp

Jeannie - Patrice Compton

For tickets or more information visit MCTMidland.org.

