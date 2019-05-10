MIDLAND, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2017.
The Midland Community Theater presents Frankenstein through October 13 at the Davis Theatre.
Based on the classic novel by Mary Shelley, the story follows a promising young doctor who, grief-stricken by the death of his mother, begins a series of unorthodox experiments and learns the secret to creating life.
With this knowledge, he brings life to The Creature, a large hideous humanoid.
The production began Fri. October 4 and will run through 13 at the Davis Theatre.
A timeless tale of what it means to have humanity, Frankenstein is sure to enthrall audiences as it has for the last two centuries.
RELATED: The best pop culture Halloween costumes of 2019 that are super relevant right now
Cast:
- Betty - Maija Johnson
- Norbet - Carl Beery Moore
- Duke - Matt Scott
- Lin - Caroline Tapp
- Jeannie - Patrice Compton
For tickets or more information visit MCTMidland.org.
RELATED: You can get paid $1,300 if you watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween