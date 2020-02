MIDLAND, Texas — Legendz Barbershop is holding its second annual customer appreciation celebration.

The event will start at 12 p.m. on February 8.

This event will be a free and family friendly time for people to attend.

Featured will be music, food, a jumper, raffles for free haircuts, t-shirt giveaways and more.

Legendz Barbershop is located at 4310 W. Illinois Street, #320.