ODESSA, Texas — Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center will be offering English Language Learning classes at Odessa Bible Church on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:00 P.M. from January 8 through April 29.

Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee, and open enrollment will be offered for the Spring session.

RELATED: Forsan HS student makes verbal threat, gets arrested

Apply at PBALC.org, call (432)682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org for more information.

Kindergarten - 5th grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed.

Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: