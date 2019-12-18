MIDLAND, Texas — The Junior League of Midland, Inc. announced its annual signature fundraiser, Shotguns & Stilettos.

The three-day event includes the Annual Luncheon at Midland Country Club with global fashion brand founder and philanthropist Rebecca Minkoff, the 19th Annual Clay Shoot at Windwalker Farms, and Bash at the Petroleum Club of Midland featuring Louisiana Music Hall of Fame band Bag of Donuts.

These events will take place March 19 through 21, 2020.

Since its founding in 1949, the Junior League has funded and developed projects intended to initiate change, growth and improvement in the community.

The Junior League’s current community impact focus is “Keeping Kids in School – Every Age, Every Stage,” and our community projects include Pink Pantry, I.M.P.A.C.T., Face the Race, Reading Olympics, Suits with Skills, and Volunteers in Midland.

In order to continue providing quality community programs the Junior League annually hosts Shotguns & Stilettos, a three-day fundraiser comprised of Annual Luncheon, Clay Shoot, and Bash.

The generosity of donors paired with trained volunteers allows the Junior League to make a difference in the lives of women and children across Midland.

For more information, please visit www.jlmidland.org/shotgunsandstilettos.

