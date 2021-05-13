Jesus House Odessa holds comedy show fundraiser

Michael Jr.'s performance will benefit Jesus House's Women and Children's Center.

ODESSA, Texas — Jesus House Odessa is holding a fundraiser for its women and children's center.

Michael Jr. will be performing at First Baptist Church in Odessa at 7:30 p.m. on May 14.

Tickets are $25, and all the proceeds will go to helping Jesus House's Women and Children's Center provide food, shelter and other essential needs to homeless mothers and children.

To purchase a ticket to the comedy show, you can click or tap here.