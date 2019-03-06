ODESSA, Texas — Hot Summer Nights returns to Odessa for summer 2019.

Almost every Friday during the summer will feature a free evening of fun located in the Noël Plaza. Concerts last from 8 to 10 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, coolers and blankets to the family-friendly event. Outside of music there will be food trucks and children's activities.

If bad weather occurs, the event will be moved to Odessa High School.

Featured performers will include the West Texas Jazz Project, Basin Big Band and Lone Star Attitude.

For more information or to see the full list of performers you can click here.